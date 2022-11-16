Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $8,905,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 254.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.