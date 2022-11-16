Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,291,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

