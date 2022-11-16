Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,291,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.