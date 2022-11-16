Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

