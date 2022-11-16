Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 757.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 914,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 817,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 779,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 763,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

