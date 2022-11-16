Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $240.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

