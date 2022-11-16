Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

