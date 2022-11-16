Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,278 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

VIVO stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

