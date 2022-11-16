Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,284 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:GNL opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

