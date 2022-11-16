MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,616,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of MTSI opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
