MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,616,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,336,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,084 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

