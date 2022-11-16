Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 3.9 %
AXON stock opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.