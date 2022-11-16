Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.

AXON stock opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

