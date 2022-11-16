Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 304.48 and a beta of 2.01. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 369,948 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 282,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

