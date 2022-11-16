Jeffrey F. Dickerman Sells 986 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.