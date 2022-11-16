Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

