MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $92,414.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,998.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %
MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
