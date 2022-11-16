MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $92,414.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,998.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

