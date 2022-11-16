Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 4.8%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.60 and last traded at $179.34. 24,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,233,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,436 shares of company stock valued at $69,387,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

