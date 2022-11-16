Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 4.8%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.60 and last traded at $179.34. 24,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,233,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,436 shares of company stock valued at $69,387,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

