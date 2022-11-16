Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 588 to GBX 1,219. Approximately 66,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,011,428 shares.The stock last traded at $9.23 and had previously closed at $9.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 11,247,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 449,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 167,837 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

