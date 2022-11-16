International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

