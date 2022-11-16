International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.69.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.5 %
International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $154.03.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
