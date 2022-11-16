BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Up to $82.16

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.16, but opened at $88.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 12,972 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.