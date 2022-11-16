Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $23.00. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 3,974 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

