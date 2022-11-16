Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $23.00. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 3,974 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

