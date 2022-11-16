Soleil Boughton Sells 2,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $21,197.55.

On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $640,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,935,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

