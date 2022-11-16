Soleil Boughton Sells 2,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $21,197.55.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $640,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,935,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.