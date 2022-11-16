Soleil Boughton Sells 2,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $21,197.55.
- On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
HIMS opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $640,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,935,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.