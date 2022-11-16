AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $119.96. Approximately 5,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 673,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

