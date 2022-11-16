Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $44,022,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 781,609 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 744.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,302 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

