Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells 2,748 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $164,962.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,768 shares in the company, valued at $26,459,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $60.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 208,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

