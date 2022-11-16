Joseph P. Keithley Sells 2,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %
ACLS opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.56.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
