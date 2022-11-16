Joseph P. Keithley Sells 2,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACLS opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,492,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

