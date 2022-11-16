DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $29.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 32,230 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 1,298,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after buying an additional 1,277,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

