Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.68 and a 200 day moving average of $228.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

