Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,316,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 305,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 229,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

