William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 12,765 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

CHKP opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

