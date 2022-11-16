William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $312,126.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,733.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $312,126.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,733.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

