William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

