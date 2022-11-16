Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.79.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

