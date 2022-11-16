William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Generac by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Generac by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $463.46.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

