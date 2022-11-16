Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 18.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,358,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,210,000 after purchasing an additional 834,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

