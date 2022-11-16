NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 695,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

