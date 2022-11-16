NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.43.
NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
