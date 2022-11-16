Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 330 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.