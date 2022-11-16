Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 330 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 11.2 %
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $169.94.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
