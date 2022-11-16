Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 368 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $279.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

