FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of FedEx worth $64,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 82,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 35.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.