Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $229.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

