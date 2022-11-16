Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $305.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

