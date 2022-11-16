Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) SVP Tony Satterthwaite Sells 7,704 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $1,905,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,658,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tony Satterthwaite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

