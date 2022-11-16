Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $945,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average of $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

