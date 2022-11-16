William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 27,265 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IWO stock opened at $230.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $321.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

