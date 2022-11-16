Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

