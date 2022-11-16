Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

