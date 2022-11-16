William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,354,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,403,000 after buying an additional 190,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after buying an additional 581,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNV opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

