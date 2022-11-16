William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after buying an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 573,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after acquiring an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

