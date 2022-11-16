Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $152.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,721. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

