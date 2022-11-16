Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSV opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

