Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day moving average of $293.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

