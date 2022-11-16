Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 36.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.99 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $396.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

